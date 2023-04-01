The 1880s bones of two cottages at 907 Frances St. have been preserved. Again and again. Most recently by Bill and Roxanne Bean.
“We started on April Fool’s Day in 2021,” Bill said, “and it was completed by December that same year.”
That’s a rather fast turnaround — no fooling — for 1,056 square feet of a Cigar Maker’s cottage (828 square feet), plus a detached cottage (228 square feet). The finished two-bedroom/two-bathroom project started first with renovating the primary residence then the cottage.
The Beans turned the detached cottage into their primary bedroom suite.
“It was once a grocery store then a garage,” Bill said. “When the first big renovation took place in 2002, those homeowners had to move the garage 7 feet back from Havana Lane because it was on city property.”
For the 2002 effort, the house received Historic Florida Keys Foundation’s highest award, a ceramic star, and in 2003, the home was featured in Coastal Living magazine.
Although the historic two-building footprint remains the same, the home’s interior has been vividly reimagined. The 1.5-story living-room ceiling was opened to create a cathedral ceiling; a kitchen wall was removed to blend into an L-shaped great room, and the gourmet chef’s kitchen counter extends into the living-dining area to make “the world’s longest island,” laughed Roxanne.
The 8-foot-long counter is made of quartz and designed specifically for an easy traffic flow for the social lifestyle the Beans choose to live.
All the appliances are GE slate — stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave — “because we hate stainless,” Roxanne said. “Slate doesn’t show fingerprints.” And the slate-grey color pleasantly accents the dramatic navy-blue wall that peaks at the living room’s ceiling.
The living room was the original 1880s one-room house, which in Key West fashion was at some time expanded with a kitchen, followed by a bedroom side addition. Today that bedroom is the Beans’ shared office space in their charmingly modern three-room cottage. Nevertheless, the casement windows and six-over-six windows are original — wavy glass and skinny muntins — and “there is no sheet rock on the walls — it’s all wood, mostly reclaimed Dade County pine,” Bill said.
Obviously, this isn’t the Beans’ first reconstruction rodeo: during their 30-year marriage, they have renovated five houses, three of them in Key West, so they know something about preserving old bones.
But they also know how to make the most of their lot space.
“The courtyard outside the office’s French doors is the highlight,” Bill said. But the almost 2,500-square-foot lot has been converted into a backyard banana farm (small but mighty shady on the Havana Lane side) and the Frances Street front yard is a riot of flowering orchids.
What’s more, the Beans understand an important trick when preserving old houses: play nice with the City of Key West and the benefits can be timely.
“Most recently, we got the off-street parking permit for our driveway in one week,” Bill said. “The city reworked the sidewalk, and you know, we found the staff very easy to work with.”
Barbara Bowers is a writer and a Realtor with Preferred Properties in Key West. Send suggestions to barbara@bbowers.com for other Keys Homes feature stories.