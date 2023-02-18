Gardening Toxic Houseplants

The vining pothos houseplant has toxic properties so should be kept away from children.

 Photo provided by Jessica Damiano/AP

When visiting friends or family who have both houseplants and young children, I’ve been compared to “Aunt Bonnie” from the Geico commercial, “Aunt Infestation.”

In it, a young couple who just moved into a new home complains of having pests — not ants but overbearing “aunts.” Like the one who declares the condiments in their refrigerator to be “Expired! Expired! Expired!,” I invariably invade room after room of my hosts’ homes exclaiming, “Toxic! Toxic! Toxic!”

