Collections are fascinating and often reveal the history of the place where they originated. Almost everyone I know has a collection of one sort or another, and the way they are displayed is as varied as the collections themselves.
Some collections, like stamps, relate to design, history, geography and more. Some collections have monetary value, others sentimental value. The most interesting collections are those that have evolved over time.
Last year, Michael Pelkey and I were invited to see an extraordinary collection of Key West memorabilia, the most fascinating of which was a vast collection of sea glass. It was created over a lifetime by Phyllis Strunk, a beloved islander, who was passionate about Key West history and co-author of “Postcards of Old Key West” with her friend, Shelley Malone
Sea glass is physically and chemically weathered glass found on beaches along bodies of saltwater. These weathering processes produce natural, frosted glass. Sea glass is only found on oceanic beaches, while beach glass can be found along freshwater lakes and rivers. What a wonderful recycling system — to create art from what was once garbage; bits of glass, tops of bottles, ink wells and unidentifiable shards of glass.
What makes Phyllis Strunk’s collection interesting beyond its vastness is the individual pieces. They’re fun to try to identify. Some are obvious and tell what they were; others not so identifiable. Each piece of glass tells a story and I imagine Phyllis knew this when choosing one to become part of her collection.
When we arrived last year to view Strunk’s sea glass, there were dozens of plastic storage bins filled with glass divided by colors: lavender, green, dark and light blues and white, most softened and frosted from years of being tossed with the tides, before being rescued by a beachcomber with a discerning eye. There were newer, shiny pieces. A whole lot of the collection came from Rest Beach. Some of them had been organized into a few glass jars.
After Phyllis’ passing in 2021, her husband, Steve, wasn’t sure what to do with the thousands of pieces of sea glass, and so he decided to continue Phyllis’s creative passion. What began as a way of organizing the pieces by putting them into a few glass jars, became a year-long family project. Even their grandchildren, who had enjoyed crafting with Phyllis from an early age, got involved. The result was dozens of jars artistically filled.
“Sometimes,” Steve said, “we had to break a few pieces of glass to make them fit.”
For this, he used pieces of no particular provenance and, starting from the bottom up, was able to maneuver each selected piece into the jar. The larger, uninteresting pieces fill the center of the jar forcing the smaller pieces to the outside interior of the glass. It’s a tricky process, but the result is magical. The sizes, shapes and colors relate to one another to create the “design.” So, what started as a fascinating creative outlet for Phyllis has turned into a wonderful way for Steve to commemorate his wife of 51 years.
Each filled glass jar, approximately 8 inches tall, is a three-dimensional work of art. But when displayed as a larger collection, the jars interact with one another, and the deliberate selection of each piece is evident. Steve reminded us that, like many collections, this one started with a few interesting pieces, not only of sea glass, but other things dug up from Rest Beach, like doll parts and cows’ teeth. Over the years there were ink wells, intact bottles and jars, which held a fascination for the collector. Steve says he can remember digging up similar items with his mother between 1958-1960. It was a mucky process. Glass bottles floated in and just lay there, but ink wells and ceramic doll parts don’t float and were buried in the sand.
In 1963, an article appeared in the Miami News about “bottling” and referred to Rest Beach as “the abandoned dump in Key West that has become a tourist attraction and a destination of vacationers. Almost any time you pass by you can see half a dozen people wielding shovels and ‘scratchers’ (little hand-held garden rakes) digging holes. Other diggers are invisible because they’re deep in the holes.” It goes on to say that most of the diggers are well-informed about their hobby and many have sizable libraries. Even children were involved and quite knowledgeable about the origin of the pieces they found. At one point, the Key West Chamber of Commerce got involved because people were concerned about the sanitary conditions, but nothing came of the complaints.
C.B. Harvey Memorial Rest Beach Park is named after Cornelius Bradford Harvey, a former Key West mayor and city commissioner. It’s more of a park than a beach because of its limited sandy area — only about 300 yards of a strip of sand and vegetation next to Atlantic Boulevard on the east side of White Street Pier and adjacent to Higgs Beach. Years ago, Rest Beach was ripe for digging up all sorts of recycled “gems,” tossed away and aged by the tides.
In the same year, another article appeared in the Key West Citizen about this hobby. “Bottle collecting has become a hobby throughout the United States,” it said, “but especially in Key West.” It featured a woman named Retha Hart Sellers of Big Coppitt Key and pictured her holding two very rare bottles dating to the 1700s. There were several bottling manufacturers here in the early days of Key West and finding and identifying their bottles was part of the allure of the treasure hunt. Some of the bottles, called demijohns, are green with narrow necks and often enclosed in wicker. They are of French origin from the 17th century and used for fermenting wine, rum and often held olive oil. Some rare bottles date back to the 1400s.
Soda and water bottles from early Key West bottling companies, many located in the Solares Hill area of the island and dating back to the 1800s, included D.T Sweeney (the amber-colored bottles had a heavy collared mouth and a smooth bottom), William M. Freidman, Schwartz and Moskowitz, Crystal Bottling Company, Consumers Bottling Company and J.G. Piodela Company. All have all turned up over the years. Round-bottom bottles dating to the late 1700s have floated here from as far away as Ireland. Names of old drugstores in Key West were also found on medicine bottles, some heralding their contents as “Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp Root” or “Scott’s Emulsion,” among others. Rest Beach became and still is a treasure trove for those willing to put in the time and effort to retrieve them. Finding a rare but valuable item, for nothing more than a day of digging in the sunshine, has always been part of the allure.
The other day, a tourist, seeing some art glass pieces in the window of Art@830 Gallery on Caroline Street, came in to tell Christine, the owner, that he had just dug up a whole bag of sea glass at Rest Beach. Apparently, Rest Beach is still actively turning up these gems, if anyone is interested. Aside from bottles you might retrieve old lamp bases, dishes, chamber pots and pitchers, along with those doll parts and cows’ teeth. Of great value, if one were to be so lucky today, would be to find a rare perfume bottle from France, Germany or Cuba, or even an ink well dating back to the 1800s. Are you tempted to give it a go?
Michael and I were given a gift of two jars each of the sea glass. As they sit on my dining table, I always find something I didn’t see before. Two of my friends came for lunch and were fascinated by the jars. It set off memories for my friend Sophie whose husband had a similar collection. During our lunch, one of us kept finding something we had overlooked. I also work at this table and often find the sunlight catching the colors of the glass to be a fascinating distraction.
Aside from the bottles, diggers found silverware, wooden knife handles, thin gray slate from rooftops and miniature green glass insulators. And Phyllis’ collection is filled with hundreds of these pieces of Key West history, each with its story to tell, and now preserved and artistically presented for others to enjoy. The fascination with any collection is the story it tells.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.