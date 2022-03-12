Old Island Restoration Foundation’s Friday, March 18, and Saturday, March 19, tour — the last of the 2022 Home Tour series — is substantial in many ways: the buildings, gardens and overall grounds are of considerable importance, size and worth. All are strongly built and relevant in social or civic terms.
For instance, from 1 to 4 p.m., you’ll want to get to know the Harvey Government Center at 1200 Truman Ave., which is officially owned by the Monroe County Commission. This isn’t just a walk into the public lobby to pay your property taxes; no, this is a hosted tour by former Monroe County Mayor Shirley Freeman.
Historically and architecturally significant, the massive building (actually, there are two structures on the 63,597-square-foot lot) is formerly the Truman School built in 1915, and renovated beginning in 1995. Of course, in the tropics, repairs and upgrades are ongoing — just consider the ground maintenance, where immense kapok trees claim pride of place.
Artistically, a Joan van Breeman bas-relief sculpture on display here is a treasure from the Works Progress Administration days when the county was bankrupt. The City of Key West, too, was bankrupt in 1934, and a recipient of the WPA that put artists to work in the Keys.
Current Monroe County Commissioner (and former city commissioner) Craig Cates will walk you through some of the 38,331 square feet of Josephine Parker City Hall at 1300 White St. He will share some fascinating history and offer a closeup of the WPA painting saved in the commission chambers, when this $16 million renovation was finished in 2017.
Although the massive tiger out front is more recent, it is also a save, but this one a sculptural mascot made by students during the Glynn Archer Elementary School years.
The City Hall was purchased from the county in 2013 and is a completely new structure within the historic outer walls of the 1920s building. During the reno job, many of the school’s original elements were reused; several of them seen in the movie “The Rose Tattoo,” which was filmed in Key West.
Oh, the history. And oh, your tax dollars at work: In another big building at 1100 Simonton St., the E.H. Gato Cigar Factory was renovated in 2003. The foyer features memorabilia from the island’s cigar industry era. But today the former Navy commissary’s two-story atrium is one of the exhibit locations for this year’s Key West Bicentennial Celebration — 1822 to 2022 — and baseball is its theme.
The rather substantial 84,344-square-foot Gato building boasts a just market value of $15 million and is home to the Florida Keys Council of the Arts. Its executive director, Liz Young, will share insights into history, art and the 19th/20th century architectural styles of these well-preserved government buildings.
Fourth stop on the tour is 409 William St., a private residence, but a heavyweight in the island’s mega-million-dollar real estate market. The historic Gideon Lowe house was built in 1886. Although renovated throughout its lifetime — most recently 2020 — the 2.5-story home retains its original footprint of 3,226 square feet, while melding its Conch roots with contemporary amenities.
Wrap up the 2022 OIRF tour at 322 Duval St. in the oversized, 15,000-square-foot newly designed garden. This is the oldest house in Key West and home to Old Island Restoration Foundation, the nonprofit organization that has sponsored the home tours for 61 years.
This tour’s afternoon-only showing times are 1 to 4 p.m. But the $55 tickets (online at www.keywesthometours.com, or $60 at any of the property locations on the day of the tour) are good for both days.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.