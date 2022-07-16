In 2005, Erich and Jeanne Koehler purchased a home in Tavernier by the ocean with quite a unique backstory. The property on 134 Dove Lake Drive is now surrounded by neighbors on all sides but that once wasn’t the case.
In the hexagon home’s heyday, it was one of only a few structures in an area surrounded by several points of interest, including Harry Harris Park, the Atlantic Ocean and plenty of mangroves to explore.
The wooden structure’s main living area was raised approximately 10 feet off the ground to safeguard its survival from powerful hurricanes that tear through the Florida Keys. Like a strong spine, six thick telephone poles run from the foundation to the top of the structure.
“This house is designed for hurricanes. People have lived here all of their lives, and nobody has had to move. Not one shingle has come out,” Erich Koehler said.
Since the structure was built in 1967, four hurricanes have impacted the area, including Hurricanes Andrew (Category 5, 1992), Georges (Category 2, 1998), Wilma (Category 2, 2005) and most recently, Irma, a September 2017 Category 4 storm.
The home is essentially four stories, with an open-air garage at the base, a second floor featuring a kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room, and a third floor with a master bedroom. To ascend to the fourth level, one must walk up a seemingly never-ending spiral staircase. Those who make the climb can enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the area, peering down on the island chain’s beautiful scenery.
When Koehler once left his house to evacuate to the mainland, he left a gasoline canister on the ground in the carport below the home. “Screw it,” he remembers telling himself. When he returned home, the canister was right where he left it.
When a strong storm arrives to the islands to intimidate structures, people and plant and animal life, 134 Dove Lake Drive rocks to and fro like an old pirate ship battling the wind and waves. However, those who enter need not fear.
“The house rocks, but it’s designed for that. It rocks and rolls, but it settles down onto the foundation, which is driven 11 feet down into solid coral rock,” Koehler said.
The house’s foundation and cedar and pine framework are interesting details of the structure, but there is plenty more to dissect.
Similar to many homes on the island chain, smaller spaces mean that plenty of storage must be left out in the open. This includes the library of Buckley Moon, former author and second owner of the home. Before Moon, former Florida Keys Elks Lodge grand exalter and Tavernier-based silversmith Herman Stein owned the property.
Moon’s collection of literature spans two floors, and those occupying the kitchen and living room will notice several hundred books above them, which include “Ancient Greek Mythology,” “The Age of Napoleon,” photo books of Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen, and even a signed copy of “The Memoirs of Richard Nixon,” the former president being a close friend of Moon’s who formerly vacationed in the Florida Keys.
Multiple 1980s-style stereo speakers hang from the ceiling, and the wrap-around, 360-degree porch has hosted many a party for Koehler, his friend Capt. Timothy Appling, and the previous two owners of the house and the guests that accompanied them. It’s possible that Nixon spent several hours of downtime in the structure, as well, Koehler said.
Secret cabinets contain antiques and other items that tell the story of a time when the island chain was little-developed, when far fewer tourists occupied the roads of the Conch Republic.
A record player reverberates the tunes of Chicago Transit Authority, Jimi Hendrix, Rare Earth, and Willie Nelson and the Boys. The old-school hits travel up the spider-shaped beams and trusses reinforced by steel plates at their joints to create a uniquely-tuned sound, a simple phenomenon, according to Koehler.
“Anyone who understands music knows that wood is a good conductor of sound. It’s just beautiful,” he said.
The house’s high ceilings, wooden surroundings and sweet cedar smell give the impression of a hunting cabin, mountain house or coastal river home in the backwoods of Florida or South Carolina.
Walls are filled with old photographs of former residents, and the shelf lining the hallway leading to the “man cave” second bedroom on the first story is lined with mason jars stored with useful items.
Wooden sculptures, vintage stuffed animals, cat collectibles and Green Bay Packers gear line the would-be empty space in the living room and man cave, a representation for Jeanne’s love of the four-legged creatures and Erich’s roots in Wisconsin, the son of a senior minister that formerly led the largest church in the Badger State.
The Koehlers aren’t the only occupants of the home. They are accompanied by Pepper, a Burmese cat; Little Bird, a parrot; and Spike, a kissing gourami fish.
Spike’s tank, held strongly intact, was just one tiny portion of the work by a Key Largo-based contractor who brought the rotting house back from despair when the couple bought it in 2005.
The contractor was the only individual in the area that Erich Koehler believed to be fit to tackle the project of refurbishing the unusually designed home.
With all wood on the floor, deck and steps stationed at different angles and several other peculiarities in the job description, Koehler allowed the contractor to “sleep on his ideas” for a few days at a time, the project requiring a well-rested and open mind.
The contractor had to place 75-80 jacking poles under the house to straighten the floors, among other challenges.
Meanwhile, Erich and Jeanne traded shifts in between their regular day jobs, sanding the floors back to their original classic-brown wooden color day and night, which the Moon family had originally painted gray. With dripping pine sap being a consistent issue, they’ll soon have to complete the painstaking process once again.
Outside, there’s more features for those who visit.
The 980-square-foot building sits on an 0.78-acre parcel, which now, more than ever, is considered a large chunk of land for the islands. Gumbo limbo trees and other free-range plants and shrubbery border the left side of the home, where the leash-trained Pepper enjoys playing in the ever-enjoyable environment.
Nearby, a 1968 Buick GS Convertible hides under a tarp, which is just a stone’s throw away from a refrigerator where Erich brews his own beer. This story doesn’t even come close to telling the full tale, though. To truly understand, one must enter the downstairs door, fashioned out of pine tongue-and-groove planks.