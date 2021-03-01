On March 12 and 13, the final Key West Home Tour for Old Island Restoration Foundation’s 2020-2021 season appropriately highlights modest and magnificent properties with four fabulous houses that showcase the evolution of architectural preservation from 1829 right up to 2020.
“The tours also highlight the island’s cultural changes,” said Nance Frank, president of OIRF, whose not-for-profit mission is to preserve, promote and sustain the architecture, history and culture of Key West.
Just a walk through the kitchens of these antique houses demonstrates how far lifestyle and stewardship has progressed in 191 years. For instance, at 322 Duval St. — the oldest house in Key West and on the tour — its original 1829 detached cookhouse speaks to a, well, more rigorous cooking experience.
This museum house is a simple wood-frame structure that used resources available at the time it was built. Here is also OIRF’s headquarters and the pivotal point for March’s limited-edition tour. Only 160 tickets are for sale, and all reserved tickets must be purchased at the gift shop or online at keywesthometours.com.
Because OIRF is putting safety right up there with preservation, it is implementing the CDC pandemic guidelines. Each day from 1 to 5 p.m. the number of guests going through a house is limited to 10 people in groups of eight. Careful distancing from others and face coverings are required to participate.
All properties are within eight blocks of each other so even fresh island breezes do their part for a healthy walk or bike ride. 802 Southard St. is the most distant from Duval Street, and what was formerly a multi-family residence built in the 1920s is now a newly renovated four-bed/4.5-bath single-family home.
Just completed in 2020, it has balconies and vaulted ceilings everywhere. The open and airy ambiance includes the attached guest house, and a smart mix of modern and vintage décor runs throughout its 2,310 square feet.
Directly across the street at 608 William, what started as a modest 735-square-foot studio cottage in the late 1800s is today a magnificent remake into a three-bed/three-bath guest house.
This classic Conch house retains some of its architectural roots, but by 2017 it absorbed the rear, screened in porch to become 1,261 square feet of contemporary design. Beneath the vaulted ceiling of the expansive great room, you cannot miss the quality and conveniences in the hi-tech kitchen. And then, there are the marble bathrooms, the walls and floors of reclaimed heartwood pine. Oh my.
Closer to Duval Street, 421 Virginia St. boasts the prestigious “star” award from Historic Florida Keys Foundation for its 2015 renovation.
The cozy cottage also showcases its historic pedigree in its white picket fence and the three-bay front porch, which can only be accessed from inside the house — a very private “box seat” for a favorite Key West pastime: people watching.
In fact, people watching and strolling around Key West are cultural bonuses for the annual home tours. This, on Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, from 1 to 5 p.m., wraps up the 61st year of OIRFs stewardship. Reserved tickets cost $40 in advance online at keywesthometours.com, or $45 at 322 Duval St. on the days of the tour.