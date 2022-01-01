MONROE COUNTY — When we think about insects in our yards and gardens, our first thought is probably not about all the many good things they do. But make no mistake, there are far more good bugs than bad bugs, and they benefit our yards in numerous ways. Just that simple understanding can make our lives easier as gardeners.
Insects as pollinators. About 75% of flowering plants and 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators, with the majority being insects.
Bees are one of the largest group of pollinators, but many of us only think about the common honeybee, Apis mellifera, an import from Europe. It is true that honeybees can be considered the most important crop pollinator, pollinating over 100 different fruit and vegetable crops. However, native bumble bees, capable of buzz pollination, are much more efficient pollinators of crops like tomatoes, blueberries and peppers. In fact, there are more than 4,000 species of bees native to the United States and about 320 in Florida.
Butterflies and moths are also important pollinators in natural ecosystems and managed landscapes and highly attractive to the home gardener. Other insect pollinators include beetles, ants, and flies.
Insects as predators and parasitoids. Many insects consume other insects, especially those we consider pests in the landscape like aphids, mealybugs, whiteflies, thrips and scale.
For example, lady beetles are highly effective predators at the adult and larval stage. There are more than 100 different lady beetle species in Florida — 75 species feed on scale insects, 13 feed primarily on aphids and four seem to specialize as predators of whiteflies. While “ladybugs” are widely available for purchase as biological control, what may be more effective is creating a welcoming environment in home yards and gardens by increasing the variety of plants, especially natives, and allowing some insect pests to live, so they attract the beneficial bugs that feed on them. No one is going to come to a dinner party when there’s no food. This is often referred to as establishing a threshold of damage that is aesthetically acceptable.
Other equally important garden predators are lacewings, assassin bugs, ground beetles, praying mantids, spiders (though not actually insects), and even tiny parasitic wasps and flies.
Insects as recyclers. Some insects play key roles in nutrient recycling by feeding on decaying plant and animal material. As insects help break down this organic matter, it is then fed upon by smaller microorganisms within the soil. The result is minerals and nutrients that are now in available forms for plant nutrition, reducing the need for chemical fertilizers and other additives.
A study published in 2006 estimated the economic value of ecological services provided by insects to be $57 billion. This was based on dung burial, pest control, pollination and wildlife nutrition.
Finally, insects are vital food sources for other organisms. Insects are extremely nutritious and unless we are willing to tolerate the occasional caterpillar feeding on our fig trees or grasshoppers nibbling on our grasses, our yards will not be able to attract wildlife, especially birds, with regular frequency.
About 96% of bird species rely on insects at some point in their life cycle for nutrition, especially for feeding their young. Insect herbivores, those that eat our plants, pass the energy captured by plants to other levels of the food chain and help maintain a balance in the ecosystems they thrive.
As Doug Tallamy said, “A plant that has fed nothing has not done its job.”
Michelle Leonard-Mularz is an environmental horticulture agent with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Service in Monroe County.