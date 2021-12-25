As always, the holidays are sweetened with sugar and spice. Add a helping of everything nice about island architecture and culture, and once again, ‘tis the season for the Key West Home Tours. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and Wednesday Dec. 29, Old Island Restoration Foundation presents five properties for your viewing pleasure.
The Christmas cheer starts at 322 Duval St. with the Oldest House in Key West. For almost two centuries, the two-story wooden structure has owned prominent space downtown, where its huge, 15,820-square-foot garden has been the venue for entertaining big families and lots of visitors. Its architecture reflects an era in the city’s earliest development — think outhouses and the oldest standing cookhouse in Florida. This early 1800s indoor-outdoor living environment offers a vivid contrast to other historic houses on the tour.
For instance, the Grand Dame at 406 United St. is on the National Register of Historic Places, but its updating over time places is squarely in the comfort zone of modern living. Built in 1912, the 3,624 square feet of interior living space lends itself to a contemporary open floor plan, while the high ceilings and crown molding speak to yesteryear.
Out back is the pool and covered deck; out front, the vintage iron garden fence is dressed up with Christmas wreaths and holiday guardians.
“We always decorate with nutcrackers,” said Jean Shannon, who owns the property with husband Clark. “Little kids want their pictures taken here, so we hang naughty and nice packages on the fence — some have little gifts; some don’t.”
Nearby at 907 Elizabeth St., few things can be nicer than the Christmas decorations homeowners Michael and Lisa Benfield have amassed over the years.
You don’t want to miss their unique holiday collection, and you’ll probably notice some sweet architectural similarities between this house and another on the tour just a block away at 819 Elizabeth St.
Consider the front porch at 819: Three bays with a center-door entry compared to 907 that has three bays with three entry doors on the porch. Much outdoor pleasure in Key West is derived from sitting on front porches, and back gardens are fundamental to entertaining — think swimming pools and decks.
Of course, few things are sweeter than white picket fences, which the two houses boast. Both homes are 1.5 stories high and feature additions that add roominess to the interior, where Dade County pine walls, ceilings or floors abound.
In fact, all the houses on the tour are prime examples of this salvaged wood, a subspecies of Southern yellow pine. Unlike SYP, though, the hard, rot-resistant DCP is close to extinct these days because so many homes in Key West were built with this fine wood. It’s a primary reason why there are more than 3,000 properties still standing in the USAs largest historic district of wood-frame houses.
And because brick was hard to access here, only a handful of buildings were masonry constructed. Old City Hall at 510 Greene St. is one of them, but then, in 1876, it was originally built with wood — probably DCP. But even Dade County pine couldn’t withstand the Great Fire of 1886 that destroyed so much of downtown Key West.
Old City Hall was rebuilt of bricks in 1892, with a ground-floor of graceful arches and a sweeping granite staircase that leads to a second-floor entrance of ornate iron balustrades. Overall, the simple clean lines reach back to the early architectural design of the island’s old buildings, but the clock tower, which was restored in 1976, nods to exactly how time goes on.
Tickets for the Dec. 28-29 home tour are $55. They may be purchased online at www.keywesthometours.com or for $60 at any of the property locations on the day of the tour. In the event you can’t get to all five in one day, tickets are good for both days.
Barbara Bowers is a Realtor at Preferred Properties Key West, a writer and a radio host for the Keys Real Estate Show podcast.