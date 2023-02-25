Four unique homes and an exceptional garden featuring live music will be showcased during the Marathon Garden Club’s annual House and Garden Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
Tickets are $35 and may be purchased at the club, 5270 Overseas Highway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, from the Marathon Chamber of Commerce, at the DK Beach Boutique on Key Colony Beach or online at eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at any of the homes on the day of the tour.
Being native Floridians, the homeowners have always loved the Keys and purchased this oceanfront property in 2018. Aware that the breakwater in front of the home is the protector of the property, the Strongs named their home “Breakwater.” With the help of D’Asign Source, this home now transports the owners to an instant vacation as soon as they arrive.
BLOODWORTH HOME, DUCK KEY
This jewel box of a home has been totally renovated. It has three bedrooms and three baths. The master bed and bath will not be included on the tour because of the owner’s two dogs. Outside, there are porches, a large pool, ocean views, a pond with footbridge, an outdoor kitchen and sitting area under cover on the large park-like property. The house sits on a cul-de-sac.
ARMID HOME, MARATHON
“Harbor Palms” was conceived, designed and built in 2022 as a “private resort” for friends and family. Owned by avid boaters who wanted to keep water toys on site, the ocean or gulf side were not options. Hence, they waited until the perfect west-facing spot became available overlooking the protected waters of Boot Key Harbor. With five bedrooms, a large, vaulted living room, covered porches, a house-level pool with infinity edges and a waterfall, indoor and outdoor spaces including a roof deck and outdoor kitchen, Harbor Palms serves as a multi-generational gathering place. As an ode to the history of the property, the owners kept the hand-carved door from the original house, which is now proudly displayed in the poolside “she shed.”
SPARBER HOME,
MARATHON
The love of the ocean, scuba diving and the Florida Keys lifestyle brought this homeowner here more than 30 years ago. The home reflects the owners love of the ocean and the breathtaking things nature has to offer. Both the home and garden include relics from a lifetime of travel.
OESTREICHER GARDEN,
DUCK KEY
The owners call their house and gardens the “Hidden Forest House.” For seven years, the Oestreichers walked their dog past the house and gardens and wished they could go inside, walk the paths and sit in the gazebo, and then one day the house was for sale and they purchased it. They have spent the past two years renovating and planting. Through the guidance of the Marathon Garden Club the property achieved Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary status and now attracts all types of butterflies.