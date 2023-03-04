Building

Morton Buildings has decades of experience in eco-conscious construction.

 MORTON BUILDINGS INC./Contributed

Picture this: You’ve purchased your home. You’re on the property you’ve dreamt about and you’ve got great ideas to turn it into the personal oasis you’ve always wanted.

As you consider developing your property, building with environmentally sensitive choices becomes more important than ever. According to LightStream’s 9th Annual Home Improvement Trends Survey, more than 93% of homeowners see the benefits of undertaking renovations that have positive environmental impacts. Yet, one of the top barriers to making eco-friendly upgrades is that people don’t know what to do (27%) nor where to begin (24%).