I love playing with words and often look for alternative, perhaps more creative sounding words to replace an ordinary, sometimes overused word. A word that I’m hung up on this week is conundrum. A conundrum is a closed book, an enigma, a mystery, a puzzle. I like the word because it sounds more interesting and thought-provoking than simply saying I have a “problem.” A conundrum sounds more important and intriguing. The word conundrum has been in use since the 1600s. One theory of origin is that it was coined as a parody of Latin by students at Oxford University in England where it enjoyed popularity as a pun. The word is synonymous with puzzle or mystery relating to a difficult and intricate problem.
So what’s my conundrum? Last week I wrote about yard sales and finding stuff discarded on the curb. In my town dump we have a popular “take it or leave it” shed. I used to love thrift shops and yard sales, but lately I find I have a problem, not a large one, but troubling as it has to do with something I took for granted as part of who I am. I am in a conundrum about the whole recycling of household items. I believe in the principle, especially on an island, of passing goods from one homeowner to another as something goes out of fashion for one person and suddenly works in someone else’s home. In this way nothing good ever leaves the island. It simply passes from one house to another, sometimes repurposed in an entirely new and often creative way. In a town like Key West, where creativity abounds, a simple everyday item might find its way into an art gallery if a visionary gets ahold of it.
But, I have finally arrived at a place in my life where I want less than I have and there’s no room for more things to arrange or find a good spot for, and yet I love a treasure hunt. I love the idea of finding a gem, a treasure or something useful among the detritus of someone’s household items. For many years I had a retail store selling handmade crafts and art by local artists in Nantucket. When a woman of a certain age would come into the shop and immediately announce, “I’m just looking. I have everything I need and am now downsizing,” I would look at her and in my then youthful arrogance proclaim, “And how boring is your life?” Now I am that customer. I still love things to enhance my home. I cannot resist going into a new home furnishings shop or exploring online sites. But lately I’m less interested in yard sales and thrift shops. However, last summer I was drawn to our hospital thrift shop and came home with a small mirror framed in rusted metal that also had a holder for a candle. I do not have a single spot to put this item, and I carried it from room to room looking for a place to hang it. In frustration I ended up putting it on an existing nail on the side of my house facing the deck where it looks a bit silly and serves no purpose. It is totally useless. But I like the item. Is this a good reason to collect stuff that hasn’t a place and serves no purpose?
I used to think of myself as a do-it-yourselfer, always up for the challenge of repurposing almost anything with a hint of potential. Now I find many of those items gathering moss or dust as I become quickly disenchanted with the item or how I might have transformed it. Is there an expiration date for potentially fabulous projects? At what point does the original infatuation with a yard sale find, fade and the item just lingers in a garage or out in the garden supposedly waiting until you have time or a spark of creativity to deal with it?
I am wondering about this when I see the rusted trolley cart Hal found two weeks ago curbside in the rain. Will it, I wonder, turn into something outstanding before the initial desire to rescue it fades away, or is it sitting on the deck waiting for an “ah-ha” moment? So the conundrum is: how much do we accumulate before divesting or how long do we keep what we thought was a fabulous find before admitting that we don’t know what to do with it? Then the conundrum is, do we just put it on a curb, wait until we have enough stuff to have a yard sale, offer it to friends, donate it to the Salvation Army or hold onto it in the belief that one day soon a brilliant idea will strike. One thing we do know for sure: the second we give it away an idea will come to us, or worse, we’ll see a similar item transformed into a spectacular piece of art and selling in a gallery for big bucks.
Leslie Linsley has written more than 50 books on crafts, decorating and home style. She resides on Nantucket, Massachusetts. Her latest books are “Salvage Style” and “Upscale Downsizing” (Sterling Publishers). Her email address is leslie@leslielinsley.com.