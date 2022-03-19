Your home’s windows and patio doors not only let in sunlight and scenery, they also help protect you from the elements. That’s why it’s important to do your research when you’re updating them. Here’s what to know and what to look for:
High-Performance ProductsHigh-performance windows and doors have better energy efficiency, which can help save you money in the long run, make your home healthier and keep it better protected in stormy weather.
Energy-efficient windows help reduce drafts and the transfer of heat, which can mean lower energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified windows and patio doors from Andersen are a good example of this. They’re also durable and reduce expenses associated with maintenance and painting.
Be sure to also seek out products that have “zero-VOC” or “low-VOC” certification. This helps reduce your household’s exposure to volatile organic compounds, which are gases that can lead to eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and dizziness, and can even cause organ damage over time, according to the EPA.
Finally, if you live in an area prone to hurricanes and storms like the Florida Key, look for windows and doors that are certified to perform in high winds and severe coastal conditions.
Quality ComponentsBetter quality windows and doors make it less likely that you’ll need to repair or replace them. One way to identify quality is to stick with brands that continually test the durability and strength of all the components of their products.
You can also look into products that use new, low-maintenance materials like Fibrex material, a composite that’s stronger than vinyl and doesn’t rot, fade, pit or corrode.
Designs That Fit Your StyleLook for the types of windows and doors that match the look and feel of your home. This means making sure they’re the right color with the right type of glass and that they open the way you want them to.
For example, custom colors can help bring your design vision to life, black interiors help achieve a modern look with contrasting interior paint colors, while white interiors help keep spaces light and bright. And if you’re looking to put a patio door in a tight space, go with a gliding patio door option.
Different types of glass are also something to keep in mind, with some glass being better suited for certain climates and conditions. Understanding terms like dual pane windows, low emissivity (Low-E) coating, decorative and hurricane-resistant can also help you make the right choices.
With so many options, it’s often a good idea to seek the advice of a certified contractor. They can help capture your vision and will work with you to find the right products for your home.
An Experienced InstallerA window is only as good as its installation. In fact, many windows fail due to improper installation. Help protect the investment you’ve made in your home by hiring a certified contractor or full-service replacement company like Renewal by Andersen. Certified contractors are a safe bet to make sure your windows and doors are installed properly.
Keeping all these points in mind will help you select windows and patio doors that best fit your home, and can save you money in the long run.