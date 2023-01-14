You can convulse a kid into uncontrolled laughter and find him rolling on the floor giggling simply by asking him to say four-syllable words that rhyme. Try it. “McCafferty, Raffaterly, Palatterly, Daffaterly.” Just saying those nonsense words made me smile. But I am a writer and take delight in powerful words, especially verbs. Children love both the rhyme of those unfamiliar words and the rhythm they create. They don’t care about the meaning. At this stage in their lives, there are lots of words that have no meaning.

Children take delight in words that get a reaction from adults, such as “poop.” An entire children’s song centers on the single word. They laugh when they see an adult’s reaction to the forbidden subject.