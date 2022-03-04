The 64th annual Daytona 500 has come and passed, and to say the least, it did not disappoint.
The race started just a little after 2:30 p.m., with last season’s champion, Kyle Larson, leading them to the green flag. The first lap, however, would not be led by Larson, instead the No. 6 car of Brad Keslelowski would edge him for the lead before losing the lead as well a mere two laps later to the No. 18 of Kyle Busch.
The first caution would come out about midway through stage one after Chase Briscoe took a spin trying to avoid a tire that came off the No. 50 car of Kaz Grala, who ran the first race for legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather’s team. The No. 31 of Justin Haley had the same issue on the other end of the track with a loose wheel.
The race would go green until three laps left in stage one with the first big wreck of the day at the front of the field. This happened due to Brad Keslowski putting a bad push on rookie Harrison Burton in the No. 21 car, which slid into the No. 24 of William Byron and Kyle Busch, then flipping over next to them and effectively ending his day. This crash took out many contenders in the process as many more were caught up in the incident. The No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. would cross the line first under caution to win stage one.
Stage two would see a fairly long run until the first batch of green flag pit stops of the day occurred. Pit stops came and went cleanly and stage two was nearly to a close, when on the final lap of the stage it came down to the No. 22 of Joey Logano and Truex Jr. It was down to the wire, but Truex just barely beat out Logano to win stage two as well, going back to back in the race.
The final stage began and all was well until, with 50 laps to go, the No. 8 of Tyler Reddick got loose off turn four, spinning and collecting multiple cars including Logano and older brother of Kyle in the No. 45, Kurt Busch. The only car that got detrimental damage was Reddick, who was done for the day after the incident.
The intensity from this point picked up, with daylight fading into night and the final stretch of the race. With nearly 10 laps to go in the race, the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick would get a bad shove from Larson, sending him around into traffic and taking out another flurry of cars.
After cleanup, racing would get back going with six laps to go, but it wouldn’t take long for another incident as, while battling for the lead, the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was hooked by Keselowski, killing his car and the No. 17 car of Chris Buescher, teammate of Keselowski, as well.
This would make the race come down to an overtime finish, a two-lap shootout to decide who would win the biggest prize in NASCAR. Rookie Austin Cindric in the No. 2 car led the field to green; Cindric would hold the lead past the white flag and coming around turn four he continued command.
A late run by Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 would put him at risk, but Cindric made contact with Blaney, slowing him down and with him being able to just beat Darrell Wallace Jr. in the No. 23 car. Cindric would win the Daytona 500 — his first career victory.
This was a great race and a fantastic start to a new era of NASCAR racing as well.