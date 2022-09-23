KWGL Bittner double teamed

The competition’s came in hard to stop Devan Bittner (No. 26) on the attack for Key West during a contest last year.

 RON COOKE/Keys Citizen

As it is the last year before the senior class of 2023 steps into an entirely different world — college — a moment to admire all the grit and determination it has taken to reach as far as they have is absolutely necessary. Key West High School’s Class of 2023 has so many bright individuals who deserve recognition for their hard work.

Devan Bittner is a prime example of a dedicated senior at KWHS. Bittner shared, “My biggest accomplishment is my academic achievement. I have taken a very rigorous course load and worked incredibly hard to maintain a high GPA and ranking in my class. Seeing that diligence paid off is what I am proud of.” Bittner continued, “When my mind is set on something I do everything in my power to achieve that goal.” Not only is she at the top of her class, but she is extremely involved in the extracurriculars and sports at KWHS.