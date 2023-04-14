A toothy T-Rex debate

The imagined dental work of a T. Rex.

 Photo provided

The media has displayed things of the past many times, whether in a realistic way or purely fictitious for entertainment. Dinosaurs are the most common look into the past, and producers usually try to make the dinosaurs as accurate as possible. The “Jurassic Park” franchise is an excellent example of this.

Media has typically shown the dinosaur with teeth that are not covered when its mouth is closed. Paleontologists thought the Tyrannosaurus Rex (T. Rex) had no lips, leaving their teeth open to the elements, much like a crocodile. However, studies have shown that could have been wrong. Although some thought the predator’s teeth were just too big to fit in their mouth, Thomas Cullen, an assistant professor at Auburn University and paleontologist, said that wasn’t the case when the skulls of dinosaurs were compared to living reptiles.

