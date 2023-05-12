last day of school
Photo provided

Photo provided

As the end-of-the-year test season starts and sports and clubs come to an end, and seniors are ready for their next chapter in life, the students and staff of Key West High School (KWHS) are reflecting back on the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting from when school started in August 2022, there were exciting things going on. Whether it was more exciting for students or exciting for everyone; there were pep rallies, football games and school events and trips. Not to forget the one lunch period where there was free ice cream being handed out in the cafeteria. Although there were many events in which that KWHS Conchs were acknowledged and outstanding.

