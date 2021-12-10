Are masks still a thing?

Disclaimer: This article does not express the views of the author or staff members of “The Snapper.”
Throughout 2021, the mask policy at Key West High School has changed drastically over the COVID-19 year: Starting as wearing them full-time, then students wavering the facial guards with parent consent, and now a choice for students and teachers.
In an anonymous survey run by Google Forms, 85% of KWHS students said that a majority of the high school student body do not wear a mask anymore. “... most people are vaccinated or simply aren’t concerned about the virus, and I don’t believe masks should be forced [upon] anyone,” explained a KWHS student from the survey. Likewise, a sophomore at KWHS said that “it’s beneficial to only people who are sick, unvaccinated or anyone who has a health problem.”
Although the majority of the student body does not wear a mask anymore, the minority of the mask dilemma don’t agree with how the majority thinks. “COVID-19 is still a thing, and I feel like everyone’s trying to get back to their previous lives too quickly,” stated another anonymous student.
For the minority wearing a mask, some fears in the survey of not wearing one were spreading the virus, going back to virtual school, catching COVID, and exposure to the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.
As attempted by President Joe Biden, mandating the vaccine is unconstitutional in America and can only be chosen by an individual if they pursue it or not. Nevertheless, a mask requirement is still an option for businesses, events, and our topic of discussion, schools.
“Think about the people they have at home, whether it be immune-compromised, elderly, or anyone else,” disclosed another anonymous KWHS student. “[People would hopefully] want to keep them healthy, and right now getting the vaccine and wearing masks is the best way to do so.”
From another perspective, the survey states that 50% of KWHS students said that masks should not be required in school.
Earlier this year, the terms “anti-vaxxers” and “no-maskers” were tied into the Republican political party beliefs. However, with the majority of the KWHS student body not wearing a mask, does politics still come into play?
“I think that now it’s not mandatory anymore it is more of a political standpoint than it was before,” explained another KWHS student. “... there are some [people] who wear them without a solid reason to, or because others are.” Although, others with or without a political preference say that it is purely for health purposes; regarding themselves and their loved ones.
With the help of the KWHS’s police officers, the students feel safe with the violent aspects of life, but what about health-wise? “I feel very safe without a mask because that way you can visually see who looks sick or unwell,” stated a KWHS student. Likewise, another anonymous student said that they “still take precautions [and] don’t share drinks, food, or school supplies [for the most part while maintaining to wash their hands].
If you or someone you know would like to read more about COVID-19, masks, or the vaccine, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.