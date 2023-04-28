artemis ii

The Artemis II team.

 Photo by Robert Markowitz/NASA-JSC

The Artemis mission to land the first person of color and woman on the moon has officially launched. The first part of the mission, Artemis l, launched on Nov. 16, 2022, which means Artemis ll can be started.

The first step of it, though, is to introduce the astronauts who will circle the moon and land back on Earth. The team will consist of a commander, a pilot and two mission specialists.