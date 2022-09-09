Man of the Hole

 Photo provided by Brazil National Indian Foundation

Recently, a native man indigenous to the Brazilian Amazon was found dead by the Fundação Nacional do Índio (Funai), a Brazilian indigenous conservation agency. He had no known name and was simply referred to as Índio do Buraco, or “Man of the Hole” since he had been observed to have made dozens of holes over the years he spent in isolation. He is thought to be the last member of an unidentified indigenous tribe that lived in the Amazon.

He is the last of his tribe because over the decades his tribe had faced numerous attacks by non-indigenous peoples who intended to kick them off of their land for agricultural use. According to Survival International, a London-based human rights organization, the earliest reports state that the tribe first came into contact with non-natives back in the 1970s due to attacks by illegal ranchers as well as rumors of them also being given poisoned sugar. Only roughly six survived until they were attacked again somewhere in the 1990s by gunmen, and none survived save the Man of the Hole. However, it wouldn’t be until 1996 that Funai would make contact with the sole survivor for the first time. “What happened to his people was a genocide,” says Marcelo dos Santos, a retired explorer. “It shows we are failing as a society.”