According to studies conducted around the world, the most popular household pet is the dog. This is not very surprising, as it seems like everyone has a dog. With everyone loving dogs, the demand is very high. Some people adopt from animal shelters, or they rescue strays, while the most common way is from a breeder.

hug dog

Breeders take a specific breed of an animal, inbreed the animal, and sell the babies to customers. While many might think that there is nothing wrong with this, there have been recent protests against breeding and breeders, claiming that it is unethical.