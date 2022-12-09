MrBeast
Everyone knows what a celebrity is; a celebrity is someone famous. The term comes from the word celebrate, which means that celebrities are celebrated by society or the public. But is this still true? Celebrities are famous, but do their opinions really matter to anyone anymore? Should they be held to a higher standard than other people?

Actors started as jesters, which were looked down upon by society. They were seen as talentless, as all they could do was entertain. The first form of celebrities was movie stars, celebrities used to become famous by being in movies, a singer, or an athlete, to name a few. Now with social media, anyone can become famous at the drop of a hat. Thus, being a celebrity isn’t as big of a deal as it used to be. Of course, they still play a prominent role in our society.