During the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 26, news broke in the National Hockey League that the general manager of the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, Stan Bowman, had stepped down and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac also left the team.
However, these resignations are not a result of the team’s poor season so far, in which they had zero wins, five losses and one tie as of that date. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the Florida Panthers leader and former head coach of the Blackhawks Joel Quenneville resigned after meeting with the NHL.
In the 2009-2010 season, the Chicago Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, their first of three championships in the next six seasons. During this championship season, the Blackhawks were all in on winning their first title since 1961, nothing was going to tell them otherwise.
Unfortunately, Chicago took that mindset in the worst way possible. An unnamed Blackhawks player filed a lawsuit against the team’s video coach, Brad Aldrich, stating that he and another Blackhawks teammate were sexually assaulted by Aldrich.
According to the NHL, Bowman and MacIsaac pushed this completely under the rug until after the season ended, when they told Aldrich he must plead guilty or resign from the position. He resigned from the job, and no further investigation was performed.
Neither the general manager nor the senior vice president of hockey operations punished or accused the coach, besides allowing him to resign. Only three years later, Aldrich pleaded guilty to having sexually assaulted a minor as a high school coach in Michigan.
The NHL announced that after conducting an independent investigation of the Blackhawks, they would fine the organization $2 million.
The NHL explained that their reasoning behind the fine was due to “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of matters related to former video coach Brad Aldrich’s employment with the club and ultimate departure in 2010.” This was after both Bowman and MacIsaac said they had no idea of the sexual conduct involved in the allegations, but knew of the initial report.