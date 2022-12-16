As a child, presents, Santa, and cookies usually come to mind when the word “Christmas” is uttered. However, as kids transition and become adults, this mentality can fade away. Some students at Key West High School miss the holiday seasons of their childhood.

Isabela Barr, a soon-to-be graduating senior at KWHS, reminisced on the simple fun of the holidays as a young girl. Barr shared, “When I was younger, we used to have these big holiday parties. Family from all over the country would come. The whole family would get together and celebrate Christmas.”