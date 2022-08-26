There are 6.5 million sea turtles in the world. The sea turtle population has had extremely low demographic rates the past few years, causing many species to become endangered.

In Florida, just-hatched sea turtles are surprising scientists. No male sea turtles are being born in Florida, only females. The sex of sea turtles is determined by the temperature of the sand in which the eggs are lain, and the temperature of the Florida beaches is so high that only females are being born. The last four years in Florida have been the hottest, as climate change has caused temperatures to rise so high that no male turtles have been born in the past year.