Applying for college is no joke. A single application can determine your life: where you’re going, what you’re doing, etc. So the anxiety amongst high school seniors is extremely high. “I base my entire happiness and self-worth on whether I get into this college of my dreams, and that just brings a lot of pressure on me,” stated Emma Scepkova, currently a senior at Key West High School.

While applying for the university of their dreams, it is also important to keep in mind that they still have school work to do to get their high school diploma. If they don’t complete that, then their shot of going to college is down the drain for the moment.