ned flanders
Illustration provided

When a franchise runs for a long time, it becomes more difficult to write new ideas and develop characters. After a character has served their purpose in the story, they usually tend to be written out. This could include retirement, moving or dying. However, with long-running series, it is also common for real-world events to affect the show. Usually, an actor passes away or quits, and their character has to be recast or be written out.

A very recent example is Jonathan Majors, who was cast as Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios projects. Kang is set to be the main villain of the current saga, but the actor portraying him was charged with alleged domestic abuse on his then-girlfriend. There is no confirmation on whether he has been fired by Marvel yet, but his manager and publicist have both dropped him. If they are to recast him, this would be confusing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since we have already seen in Marvel projects that all of Kang’s variants are supposed to look like Majors.