When a franchise runs for a long time, it becomes more difficult to write new ideas and develop characters. After a character has served their purpose in the story, they usually tend to be written out. This could include retirement, moving or dying. However, with long-running series, it is also common for real-world events to affect the show. Usually, an actor passes away or quits, and their character has to be recast or be written out.
A very recent example is Jonathan Majors, who was cast as Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios projects. Kang is set to be the main villain of the current saga, but the actor portraying him was charged with alleged domestic abuse on his then-girlfriend. There is no confirmation on whether he has been fired by Marvel yet, but his manager and publicist have both dropped him. If they are to recast him, this would be confusing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since we have already seen in Marvel projects that all of Kang’s variants are supposed to look like Majors.
But what happens when a character has no end in sight after 10-20 years of being in movies or a series? That is where “flanderization” comes into play. Flanderization is when a trait of a character gradually becomes their defining trait. This term comes from Ned Flanders, the neighbor of the Simpson family in the iconic animated sitcom “The Simpsons.” Ned’s religion was initially just one of his many traits, but that has become his personality more and more as the show continues. But Flanders isn’t even the worst victim of this in the show, with that title going to Homer Simpson.
Bart Simpson, Homer’s son, was originally the main character, but due to Homer’s popularity and the writers’ ability to write more emotional and meaningful stories with him, Homer became the new main character after a few seasons. Some might say that Homer began to change when his voice did, but this was due to the actor being able to record longer sessions and more vocal range as the show progressed.
Homer has never been very bright, but he always meant well with his actions. He showed that although he makes the wrong decisions time after time, he truly loves his family and wants to provide for them as best as he can. We see this with him quitting drinking for Marge, going back to his old job for Maggie and being supportive of Lisa with her music. Although he fights the most with Bart, they have both shown a great love for each other. But nowadays, Homer is depicted as a bumbling loser who only cares about beer and donuts. This is not the Homer Simpson many audiences fell in love with, but with the show running so long and new writers joining the show, they just exemplify what they find funny.
This is not an exclusive issue to “The Simpsons.” Another long-running cartoon starring a naive but well-meaning yellow character has also fallen victim to the effect. That, of course, is Spongebob Squarepants, who has always been goofier than the Simpsons but did have very smart writing that could be enjoyed by all audiences.
However, with the tragic passing of creator Stephen Hillenburg, “flanderization” has never been more apparent. Patrick went from being Spongebob’s best friend who would always be there when he needed help, to a selfish glutton so stupid that when the entire town’s brains regress to that of a baby’s as seen in the episode of the ninth season, “Salsa Imbecilicus,” Patrick is the only one not affected.
In the same episode, Mr. Krabs shows change as well. He has always been money obsessed but still cares about his workers. Now, he’s completely apathetic to his two employees and charging money to breathe in his restaurant. And of course, the main character, Spongebob was naive but never imbecilic. He has become a major crybaby over everything who seems to enjoy annoying Squidward until he goes insane.
This is a far too common problem in long-running shows and is most likely why shorter series with foreseeable conclusions are becoming much more popular. People prefer a show like “Breaking Bad” over one like “That 70’s Show.” Flanderization is becoming less common with these types of shows, and it seems like the older writers are going to have to adapt.