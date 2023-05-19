gas vs. electric
Illustration provided

Innovations in technology can lead to impressive achievements, much like the advancement of electric cars. However, it’s good to compare the benefits and disadvantages of all your options. With all the controversy surrounding electric and gas-powered vehicles, let’s compare the two.

One of the biggest concerns with gas cars is their large carbon footprint and pollution, especially when compared to an electric car. The exhaust on a gas car releases about 15.5 ounces of carbon dioxide per mile, which can add up with a lot of driving. Fully electric cars release zero emissions when driving. Carbon dioxide isn’t the only thing released from the exhaust of a car, as smog also contributes.