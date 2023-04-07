Kevon Mills

Key West High School senior Kevon Mills recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Beloit College in Crestview, Wisconsin.

On March 28, Kevon Mills, a senior at Key West High School, advanced his football career by signing to Beloit College in Crestview, Wisconsin.

In a recent interview with the Keys Citizen, John Hughes, the head coach of the KWHS football team, stated that “Roughly 7% of all high school football players throughout the nation make it to the college level.” Although Beloit is a Division III school for athletics, it is a foot in the door for scholarships and for playing college football.