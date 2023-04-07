On March 28, Kevon Mills, a senior at Key West High School, advanced his football career by signing to Beloit College in Crestview, Wisconsin.
In a recent interview with the Keys Citizen, John Hughes, the head coach of the KWHS football team, stated that “Roughly 7% of all high school football players throughout the nation make it to the college level.” Although Beloit is a Division III school for athletics, it is a foot in the door for scholarships and for playing college football.
Mills has been involved with Conch football for all four years as a running back, starting out on junior varsity his freshman year and joining varsity his sophomore, junior and senior years.
Throughout his career, Mills had 78 interceptions returned for touchdowns, according to MaxPreps, as a defensive back and as a corner. He averaged six points per game and three interceptions per game).
When signing his National Letter of Intent to become a Buccaneer, his friends, family and teammates joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion.
“Kevon has earned the right to get the opportunity to join that exclusive club,” Hughes said to The Citizen. “His best football [moments are] still ahead of him, and I’m excited to see him grow and excel at the collegiate level.”
Following Christopher “Andre” Otto, another senior at KWHS who is playing college football, Mills is now the second senior to be signed this year from the KWHS football program, and the community is excited to see who will get signed next.
