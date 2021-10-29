Around the world, many species are classified as endangered, and they are listed this way due to hunting and overfishing. Many sea turtle species are on the endangered list; they are vulnerable to people who poach them for their eggs, meat, skin, and even their shell.
Nearly all sea turtle species are endangered now because of debris, nets, etc. Jellyfish are sea turtles’ favorite food, but turtles can’t tell the difference between jellyfish and a plastic bag. That is why they end up dying after ingesting plastic products that just take up space in their stomachs. In total, there are about 187 species that are endangered, and 127 are critically endangered.
The most endangered turtle in the world is the Yangtze giant softshell turtle, who is hunted for such things as their meat and skin. Another major endangered turtle is the green sea turtle, which is hunted for its eggs, and is often caught in fishing gear, including nets. There are only about 90,000 green turtles left in the world.
In the United States, the Kemp’s Ridley turtle is the most endangered species in the country. If turtles were to become extinct, then dune vegetation would lose a major source of nutrients and wouldn’t be as healthy. About 4,600 turtles are hunted and killed, and caught by nets. There are about 6.5 million sea turtles left on the planet.
More than 1,000 turtles end up dying because of plastic. Humans can help save turtles by reducing the amount of debris we use, participate in beach and coastal cleanups, use reusable bags and water bottles instead of plastic, and keep nesting beaches dark so that hatchlings can follow the moonlight and get in the water safely.
Some interesting facts about turtles are that they are able to cry, they are the ocean’s lawnmowers, they cannot retract into their shells like other turtles, temperature decides the gender of the hatchlings, they can hold their breath for up to five hours and, since they have lungs, they can drown. Hatchling sea turtles are prey, and so animals such as crabs, raccoons, boars, coyotes and sharks can eat them. The biggest threat for turtles right now is being caught in fishing gear.
The biggest sea turtle ever recorded was the leatherback turtle and it was almost 10 feet long, measuring from its head all the way to its tail.
Turtles can see intermediate reds instead of regular colors with the eyesight of humans. Turtles can be various colors, such as olive-green, yellow, greenish-brown, black, and even reddish-brown. Before anyone thinks about whether a turtle shell is bulletproof or not, it is most definitely not bulletproof. The shell on a turtle’s back is made up of more than 60 bones and holds most of the blood supply for the turtle, so any injuries within its shell can cause a lot of pain and suffering for the turtle.
About 6,000 turtles die because of injuries with their shells, usually because of boat motors running over them. From by-catch of over 100,000 animals, marine animals such as dolphins, whales, sharks, stingrays, and turtles. 20,000 dolphins and whales, 30,000 sharks and stingrays, and 40,000 turtles end up dead each year just because of by-catch.
By-catch is when “unwanted” marine life is caught due to commercial fishing for a different species. As of right now more than 1 million sea turtles have been saved and/or been released into the ocean. Let’s save and protect the oceans and the sea turtles to keep them alive for many years to come.