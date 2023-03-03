exploration

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) researches and explores outer space, and is one of the most well-known government organizations.

Much of what we know today would have never been found without exploration. Many countries, ecosystems and animals surfaced because of investigation. People have explored the land and the deep sea, and have even started exploring space. Even animals have used exploration.

Land exploration revealed different cultures and religions to people, along with helping to spread them. It also opened better trading routes for people to use different materials for clothes and promote the development of technology. Without the exploration of land, many of the countries and states we know today would not be what they are. Land exploration has existed since the start of civilization. Whether it’s being driven by pure curiosity or the ‘need’ to expand a nation, humans have explored the world for generations.