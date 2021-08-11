A return to school after summer break is normally an exciting time for students, teachers and parents. This year, it carries some extra significance due to widespread coronavirus vaccine availability to teachers and older students, giving schools the ability to get back to a life that more closely resembles that of 2019.
The Monroe County School District’s new school year begins Thursday, Aug. 12.
Principals from Keys schools across all grade levels reported being pleased by the prospect of bringing students back full-time.
Key West High School Principal Larry Schmiegel said this year presents educators with an opportunity to re-engage students in learning and get them excited about it. Key West High School will have a theme to the year to assist with that.
“The school theme this year is ‘Rising Strong, Conch Strong,’” Schmiegel said. “That’s what we plan on doing all year.”
Big Pine Academy Principal Sarah Williams echoed those sentiments, saying she is excited to bring students back to “as much of a normal year as possible.”
Marathon High School Principal Wendy McPherson said there’s a social aspect to school that is an important part of the experience. She said what she’s looking forward to is being able to bring back a sense of school spirit that was lost last year due to the emergence of the coronavirus.
Plantation Key School Principal Lisa Taylor said she’s been getting hugs at the grocery store and hearing from students how much they can’t wait to come back.
“I can’t wait to see them,” she said. “Everyone here is excited to be welcoming them back everyday.”
Coral Shores High School Principal Laura Lietaert shared in that excitement.
“I’m most excited about getting everybody back and getting on with the things kids are excited about. Spirit week, pep rallies,” she said.
As of now, masks are optional for all students across the district. Lietaert said she encourages people in the school to do what they are most comfortable with when it comes to masks. She said the district had a stockpile of extra cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer that has been distributed.
There are some new additions to the curricula within the district, some of which are state-mandated. House Bill 157, passed during the most recent session of the Florida Legislature, requires students to receive basic first aid and CPR training in grades 6, 8, 9 and 11. House Bill 529 also established a requirement that students have a moment of silence each day before the start of classes. Schmiegel said the moment of silence can be used by students to “get themselves prepared for the academic journey of the day.”
McPherson said Marathon has added five new teachers this year and that they are “truly blessed” to have every teaching position filled. The school is still searching for more paraprofessionals.
Plantation Key School changes electives every year. This year, Taylor said they will have a new middle school elective called Global Awareness, in which students learn about other world cultures and discuss major issues facing the world, such as global warming.
They will also be adding a middle school creative writing class and implementing a PTV studio for students to make announcements in the morning. They will continue to offer physical education, art and music.
Big Pine Academy has an open campus and was able to bring all of its students back because of its abundance of shaded outdoor spaces. Williams said she plans to make use of the outdoor learning method again since the school was “so healthy last year.” Students will stay separated into smaller cohorts and do an amount of lessons outside. The school is implementing special cleaning schedules to clean the building midday.
Big Pine Academy will once again be offering full-time art and music every day, said Williams.
Ocean Studies Charter School will be adding a sixth grade starting this year, as a second floor continues construction atop the Key Largo facility. It will be adding grades seven and eight beginning next school year.
One effect the pandemic has had on education is that it forced teachers and students to make better use of technology. Some of that tech may remain in the classroom for practical purposes even after the virus is quelled.
“One of the great things that came out of COVID was we all had to learn to do more with technology,” Lietaert said. “Teachers will have more tools in their toolboxes.”
She points to the convenience of programs like Canvas and Google Classroom in helping students have access to materials.
Schmiegel is also a proponent of technology in education. He was principal at Poinciana Elementary last year and said that every student had a “one-on-one device” such as a Chromebook or HP tablet. Students could bring their own personal devices from home or, if that was not an option, the school would provide one. The same policy will be implemented at Key West High School this year.
But Schmiegel said that was not necessarily to do with COVID.
“It has to do with equity. Equity and access,” he said. “Our idea is for students to have continuous access to learning.”
McPherson agreed that the pandemic and remote learning showed that technology has a place in education. She said many teachers will continue using Google Classroom, allowing students to have easy online access to material, even though they will be back in the classroom as well.
Darren Pais, principal of the Key Largo School, said technology will definitely be a resource going forward, but not mandatory. Google Classroom was in use at the school even before the pandemic, and Pais said one convenience will be that parents can old parent-teacher conferences virtually now if they are not comfortable coming into the building.
Pais said he is excited to celebrate the Key Largo School’s 50th anniversary in January. The school will be opening time capsules from previous anniversaries and creating a new one, along with a school-wide celebration.
With more than 3,000 students returning to schools in the Key West area, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said it is important to always remember to help keep students safe on area roadways.
Whether you have children in school or not, motorists need to be ready to adjust schedules to accommodate traffic slowdowns that occur when school is in session. Patience is the most important thing that every motorist can do, Crean said, adding it’s worth allowing a little more time to get around to be sure that all Key West students are safe on their way to and from school.