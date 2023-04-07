France Protest Violence

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, last month, in reaction to President Emmanuel Macron’s contentious retirement age increase.

 Laurent Cipriani/The Associated Press

For weeks, protests have been ongoing in France, and they’re not showing any signs of halting soon.

These protests come after the Borne government, led by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and French President Emmanuel Macron, proposed a 2023 pension reform bill that would increase the national retirement age from 62 to 64, as well as require that retirees must have worked for at least 43 years. The reasoning behind this is that Europe is currently experiencing higher life expectancies and lower fertility rates, and the government argues that with France’s current pension, they might soon go into deficit. Still, this bill is highly unpopular among the populace, and as a result, the French Parliament would not pass the bill. However, Macron made use of a special constitutional power called “Article 49.3”