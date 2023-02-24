Siddharth Singh

Siddharth Singh and Jennifer Bassett, his school counselor, are excited for his future at Brown University.

 Photo provided

From sailing smoothly across the seas to waves crashing against a ship and lightning cracking in the sky is terrifying and difficult. The drastic change from childhood to adulthood, from high school to college, can be just as difficult.

Siddharth Singh, the salutatorian of Key West High School’s graduating Class of 2022, moved from his childhood home and on to bigger and better things. Currently, he attends Brown University in Rhode Island on the pre-law track of pursuing his Bachelor of Science in psychology and an entrepreneurship certificate. The shift from Key West to Brown has not been an easy one.

Tags

Recommended for you