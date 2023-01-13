nap time
When a laptop, phone or other pieces of technology run low on battery, they are plugged in to recharge. People also need to recharge in order to feel brand new again. One of the best ways to be back to 100% is a restful night of sleep.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), adults need over seven hours of sleep a day, while teenagers (ages 13 to 17) need eight to 10 hours of sleep a day. During the teenage years, the brain and body undergo immense development, which is why extra hours of sleep are imperative for its growth.