Getting the perfect shot with a camera can have the same exciting rush as flying down to the ground on a rollercoaster. Key West High School’s very own, Ella Hall, felt this same rush time and time again as she refined her skills with the camera. Her hard work led to Hall taking first place as the Best of the Best for Feature Photography from the Florida Scholastic Press Association (FSPA), at the state level.
Whether it is taking photos of school dances, events for seniors or taking videos of sporting events, Ella Hall, also known as the “video girl” at KWHS, can be seen with a camera constantly in her hand. Hall explained her obsession with photography. “I love photography because it allows me to express my creative ability while interacting with different kinds of people.”
Photography has changed her life, Hall elaborated, “I’ve met people that I have never thought I would have become friends with through photography, and it has opened me up to different opportunities in Key West. I used to be a girl that never even got spoken to and now I’m getting texts asking to take photos of events, portraits, headshots, etc. Photography not only opened up a future career for me, but a literally life changing experience. It has made me more confident in myself through the camera and without it.”
All of the effort and time she put into developing her craft was worth it. When she found out that she won the competition, it was a euphoric experience. Hall shared, “When I won I almost felt relieved. I felt as though after three consistent years of hard work it finally meant something more than just the love of doing, but the appreciation towards other people seeing it.”
Hall continued, “When I stood up I could barely feel my legs walking over to get the award. I never thought that out of all the people to win it would have been a small town girl from Key West, Florida. When I came back my teammates at Conch 5 Studios were stoked for me, along with Mr. Smith. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. They’re my family.”
To the people wanting to try out photography and see if it could be their passion in life, Hall advised, “Just keep taking pictures. Even if it’s with your phone. The more you keep taking photos the more you keep practicing getting different shots, angles, lighting, etc. No matter who you are, you can do anything you put your mind to with the right amount of work put into your dreams. No matter how pointless life seems or how frustrating it can be, keep trying. You’re going to do it.”
With perseverance and strength to complete the task, as well as a click of a button, the world can be at your fingertips.