Growing up, I was known as the “ugly fat girl” who none of the boys wanted to talk to. Well, boys still don’t talk to me, but I feel prettier than I was before! And I give all my thanks to exercise. However, a part of me wishes I was still that “ugly fat girl,” wishing I didn’t care as much about my physical appearance as I do now.

My fixation with the idea of changing my body started in the sixth grade. I would go to BodyZone and run on the treadmill every day, hoping that I would wake up the next morning and become a Victoria’s Secret model. I felt as if that dream was unachievable. That I’ll never become what I so craved to look like. Trying to look like the girls all the guys desired was all I could think about up until junior year of high school.