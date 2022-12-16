twitter freedom
Photo provided

In America, we follow the Constitution upon which our country was founded. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution grants the right to freedom of expression.

This was a relatively new thing at the time for people other than the top 1% of the population.; now you could say whatever you wanted to about politicians, religions and many other things. But since then, the government has made some changes to what we call free speech. If there are regulations, is there truly freedom of speech?