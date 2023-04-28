Many important and well-known historical figures used journaling to record their life and scientific findings.

However, journals kept by ordinary people could eventually turn out to be a true story of an awful time. Anne Frank is one such example, initially writing in her diary about mundane life, but as Nazi Germany took over her home, it became the story of her life in hiding. Her father, Otto Frank, the only survivor of the Jewish family, published his daughter’s diary upon his return home.

