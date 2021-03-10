Key West High School is one of about 2,000 schools worldwide to implement an innovative program that allows students to develop the skills for college success, such as research, collaboration and communication.
The Advance Placement Capstone Diploma program consists of two year-long courses taken in sequence, AP Seminar and AP Research, according to the Monroe County School District.
Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research, and not on four additional AP exams, earn the AP Seminar and Research certificate, according to the district.
Key West High School has a vibrant AP program in place, currently offering 24 courses. Being selected for the AP Capstone program allows students to build in-depth skills in research and development that will prepare them for college success.
KWHS will start offering AP Seminar in the fall of 2021, according to the district.
“The Key West High School faculty is excited to partner with the College Board to provide our students with this outstanding and challenging program which will allow them to be competitive nationally,” Principal Christina McPherson said. “We look forward to promoting this new opportunity in the upcoming spring registration.”
In AP Seminar, typically taken in 10th or 11th grade, students choose and evaluate complex topics through multiple lenses, identify credibility and bias in sources, and develop arguments in support of a recommendation.
AP Seminar is a project-based learning course. Each student’s AP Seminar score is based on a set of assessments including research reports, written arguments, timed essays and group and individual presentations completed throughout the academic year.
“As a former writing teacher, I know how important research, collaboration and communication are to academic success in the post-secondary world,” Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford said. “AP Capstone will allow our students to engage in developing skills that promote all three of these at a very high level. I am excited that Key West High School will implement this program in the fall and look forward to hearing and seeing how our students progress in this area.”
In the subsequent AP Research course, students design, execute, present and defend a year-long research-based investigation on a topic of individual interest. They build on skills developed in AP Seminar by learning how to understand research methodology, employ ethical research practices, and collect, analyze and synthesize information to contribute to academic research. Like AP Seminar, AP Research is a project-based course. Each student’s AP Research score is based on their academic paper, presentation and oral defense.
“We’re proud to offer AP Capstone, which enables students and teachers to focus on topics of their choice in great depth,” said Trevor Packer, senior vice president for AP and instruction at College Board. “This provides terrific opportunities for students to develop the ability to write and present their work effectively, individually, and in groups — the very skills college professors want their students to possess.”
In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career.
“We’re excited more schools are offering the AP Capstone Diploma program,” said Kedra Ishop, vice president for enrollment management at the University of Southern California. “We believe the research, collaboration and presentation skills taught in the two courses will be valuable to students throughout their academic and professional careers.”
The College Board is an American non-profit organization formed in December 1899 as the College Entrance Examination Board to expand access to higher education.