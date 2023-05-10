Monroe County School District Superintendent Theresa Axford recently announce new leadership at Key West and Marathon high schools.
Rebecca Palomino will take over as next principal at Key West High School, while Christine Paul will be the next principal of Marathon Middle/High School, according to a news release from the school district.
Palomino steps into the role vacated by Dr. Larry Schmiegel. Dave Perkins, who has served as interim principal, did not apply for the position. Palomino will take over for the 2023-2024 school year.
“It’s thrilling for me to appoint a former Key West High School graduate as principal of Key West High School,” Axford said. “Mrs. Palomino told me in a recent conversation that she truly bleeds crimson and gray, and I believe that to be true. Her passion for her alma mater is notable. Couple that with the variety of successful education experiences she has had such as teaching, counseling, and working as an assistant principal have made her truly ready to take the helm of the district’s largest school. I am confident in her abilities and proud to place a former Conch in the highest leadership role at the school.”
Palomino is in her 19th year with the school district and most recently served as the Assistant Principal at Gerald Adams Elementary. After earning a bachelor’s degree with a major in psychology from the University of Florida in 2004, she began her teaching career at Key West High School, serving in several positions. She taught reading, English and history courses before becoming a School Counselor in 2008. She moved to Sugarloaf School as a counselor in 2012 where she served six years, during which time she earned her Education Specialist degree with a major in Educational Leadership from Florida State University. Her administrative experience includes serving as the assistant principal of Key West High School and Gerald Adams Elementary.
“I am truly overwhelmed with emotion and honored to return to my alma mater as principal,” said Palomino. “It has been my dream and aspiration to follow in the footsteps of legendary Conch principals. I look forward to carrying on the traditions of Key West High School that make us who we are as an academically competitive school and the source of Conch Pride for our community.”
Paul, who currently serves as the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary School, will take over her new position in August 2023 from outgoing principal Dr. Wendy McPherson.
“Christine Paul makes me very proud that I have played a part in her development as an administrator,” Axford said. “Her high level of expertise is accompanied by a personality that expresses her calmness, commitment to education and happy demeanor. It is truly a pleasure to appoint a former Marathon High School graduate to the role of principal. Christine has had many successful experiences in leadership and has extensive knowledge of how to support students. I have relied on her for expertise in several areas during my tenure as superintendent. I am sure she will serve the Marathon community proudly and with love in her heart for all students and their families.”
Paul is a highly qualified educator with a leadership record at the school and district level that spans kindergarten through high school. After graduating from Florida International University in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in Art Education, she became an art teacher in the Monroe County School District, working at Plantation Key School and Sugarloaf School. As a Media Specialist in 1999, she began integrating her love of literature with emerging technology at both Plantation Key School and Stanley Switlik Elementary, while also serving as the district’s Library Media Specialist for several years. In 2016, Paul began her administrative career as an assistant principal at Marathon Middle/High School where she coordinated the interventions and support systems, oversaw attendance and supported higher student engagement and achievement as evidenced by an increased graduation rate. She became the principal of Stanley Switlik Elementary in 2020, leading the school through the COVID pandemic while increasing the learning gains in reading and math. Her passion and experience with the students, staff and families of the Marathon community make her well suited to take the helm of Marathon Middle/High School.
“As a graduate of Marathon High School and a proud Dolphin, I look forward to working with teachers and staff to provide a school of excellence where all students can achieve their full potential,” said Paul.