As endless possibilities of the future continue to draw nearer, and the unknown looms above the heads of the senior class, a swift look back to appreciate all they have done to reach this point in their lives is needed. The seniors of Key West High School have to take a moment and feel a sense of pride wash over them.

Ella Hall, a senior this year at KWHS, has many accomplishments to feel proud of over the course of her last three years of high school. During her time here, she has greatly impacted the school. She served as the Director of Conch 5 Studios, KWHS Band Captain, Co-Editor in Chief of The Snapper, Z-Club President, Class of 2023 Executive Board Vice President and Student Council Historian. Hall has also been involved in the sports at KWHS. Not only is she a member of the girls weightlifting team and the girls track and field team, but she has been deemed the “video girl” for numerous sports on campus such as football, lacrosse and baseball teams.