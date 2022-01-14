The cone snail is a sea species of snail that is also commonly referred to by the name the killer cone snail.
There are 600 species of cone snail and only two of them are known to be able to kill humans. The cone snail is an extremely venomous species, holding enough venom to kill a whopping 10 people with just a few microlites of toxin. The cone snail species is uncommonly responsible for deaths in humans.
Although the number of deaths caused by the cone snail is quite small, they should be handled with caution. The cone snail is able to kill and eat its prey by injecting it with venom. The cone snail not only uses its venom to kill its prey, but this species can also use its venom as a self-defense mechanism. This snail uses its “harpon-like barb” to inject its venom into an enemy. This venom, although deadly, maybe more important than society might think.
While venom from a cone snail is normally used to immobilize fish and put them into hypoglycemic shock, it can also be used as a painkiller and as insulin. The snail’s insulin works much faster than human insulin is able to, with human insulin taking around 60 minutes to be of use, and with snail insulin taking only five minutes.
The cone snail can also create a painkiller since it contains ziconotide, which is commonly used to reduce pain. It is more powerful than what is commonly used as morphine. This painkiller is not addictive, and it does not cross into the blood and is completely safe. Ziconotide must be injected directly into the spinal fluid.
The cone snail is thought to be the solution to the opioid crisis. Using the cone snail insulin and zocontide could get rid of the use of opioid drugs and better the well-being of humans.