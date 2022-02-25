On Friday, Feb. 11, Marina Goins, a senior at Key West High School, made history for the KWHS girls weightlifting team by placing third in the 169-pound weight class for snatch, an Olympic weightlifting move, at the Florida High School Athletic Association girls weightlifting state competition.
Although the switch from District 1A to 2A for KWHS made the athletic competition more of a challenge, Goins was able to overcome these obstacles and earn a state bronze medal.
Hosted at Port St. Joe High School, Goins and the rest of the KWHS state qualifiers — Breanna Allen, Valerie Thene and Dazmine Jenkins — traveled from the far south of Florida to the north by plane, giving them plenty of time to rest and replenish their energy before their big day.
Although she succeeded in the snatch the most, Goins also went to state for the traditional Olympic competition moves, bench and clean and jerk, placing ninth of 20 girls.
Stacey Pillari, the KWHS girls ex-weightlifting coach from 2019 to 2022, saw good promise in Goins since the beginning of her freshman year. Goins proves that hard work and dedication can take you places, and by following coach Pillari’s methods, knowledge and advice on the sport, she was able to exceed what she thought she was capable of. She currently snatches 120 pounds, benches 160 pounds, and clean and jerks 155 pounds in the 169-pound weight class.
After starting from the bottom of the ranks her freshman year, Goins has been able to move up from seventh and eighth in the district to the top of the leaderboard of the state, as well as becoming co-captain of the team this year with Chloe Knowles, another senior at KWHS. Goins has seen major improvements in her technique, strength and her body, feeling more confident in meets and different types of clothing.
After she graduates high school, Goins will be majoring in sports medicine for her bachelor’s degree at the University of Central Florida in the fall semester of 2022, rooming with Knowles. She will then join the U.S. Air Force after college.
Taking her Conch Pride with her, Goins will grow into college life, ready to put her strength in other areas of interest.