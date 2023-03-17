Music is the arrangement of sounds that create and combine form, harmony, melody and rhythm. Creating music allows creativity and self-expression to prosper, but listening to music also has benefits. The sweet sounds of Mozart, Beethoven or even Lil Uzi Vert could help preserve brain function in people one day.
A recent study by Harvard Medical School proposed the question: Does music improve mental health and reduce anxiety and depression? According to a survey, people who listen to music shared they had better mental health, fewer feelings of anxiety and depression, higher rates of cognitive function and reported more overall happiness.
A scientific explanation for the benefits the brain receives is the fact that music activates the auditory cortex in the temporal lobes, which are located near the ears, as well as memory regions, the motor system and the parts of the brain that control emotion. Not only are the areas that control emotion activated, but they are also synchronized. By activating these regions, networks within the brain are activated as well, which leads to enhancing learning abilities and improving well-being, cognitive function, quality of life and happiness.
Any type of music will stimulate brain activity, but studies have found that classical music works best for studying and memorization purposes. Experiments revealed that listening to classical music while studying relaxes the mind and increases concentration and focus. Specifically Baroque classical music from artists such as Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel. The upbeat, fast-paced style of Baroque music helps keep a person engaged and reduces stress. When writing a paper, any song without lyrics will help maintain focus without distraction.
However, listening to songs with lyrics may have benefits in the long run. The brain tends to associate certain songs with memories in a person’s life. Specific phrases in lyrics can trigger an emotional response and keep the brain’s pathways healthy as the body ages.
Whether it is studying for a test, boosting memorization, keeping the mind healthy or improving mental health, music can be magic.