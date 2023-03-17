skl magic of music
Photo provided

Music is the arrangement of sounds that create and combine form, harmony, melody and rhythm. Creating music allows creativity and self-expression to prosper, but listening to music also has benefits. The sweet sounds of Mozart, Beethoven or even Lil Uzi Vert could help preserve brain function in people one day.

A recent study by Harvard Medical School proposed the question: Does music improve mental health and reduce anxiety and depression? According to a survey, people who listen to music shared they had better mental health, fewer feelings of anxiety and depression, higher rates of cognitive function and reported more overall happiness.