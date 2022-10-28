After Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” there are many spots to fill from the lost characters. The Avengers will have a whole new crew, even though some of the original members remain. With the loss of the first Avengers, I present the next generation of Marvel’s Avengers. Many of these characters have completely different personas, powers and names.
Introduced as Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld will be taking on the Avengers alias of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was reluctantly taken under Clint Barton’s wing, as he taught her the ropes to being an Avenger, leaving her the most likely to take on the leadership role during the upcoming Marvel movies. Kate Bishop was one of the main characters in the Disney+ TV series, “Hawkeye.” She was actually introduced first in the Marvel Comics, still being mentored by Clint Barton and becoming a pro-archer with his help.
Yelena Belova was Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister, while also suffering from the Red Room. This leaves her taking over the alias and role of Black Widow. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) made her first appearance in the movie “Black Widow,” which depicted a time before “Avengers: Endgame” when the two were reunited as sisters and took down the Red Room. She is trained extensively in the military, martial arts and espionage.
Tom Hiddleston portrayed the version of Loki Laufeyson in the Marvel movies we have seen so far. In the Disney+ series “Loki,” variants of Loki are introduced, and during that time we meet a “Kid Loki.”
In the comics, Kid Loki was a reborn version of Loki after he had died during a siege on Asgard. Loki is often known as the mischievous, cunning, and sometimes trouble-making brother to Thor, but in the comics, he eventually joined the “Young Avengers” after he was reborn.
Cassie Lang is the daughter of Scott Lang, appearing a couple times during the “Ant-Man” movies, but popping up plenty of times in the Marvel comics. Although Cassie’s role in the movies is still under speculation, she had quite the buildup in the comic series, having been given the various alias’ of Stature, Ant-Girl and Stinger. Cassie had told her father when she was young that she had wanted to fight by his side, but her father told her no, saying he would be a terrible father if he did so.
During the two-part original “Avengers” ending, Scott Lang had been removed from the population for five years, and during “Avengers: Endgame,” he came back to a 16-year-old Cassie, the story from there is unknown, but we will likely see her become a part of the Young Avengers in the upcoming Marvel movies.
In the “WandaVision” series on Disney+ Tommy and Billy Maximoff were introduced as Wanda and Vision’s twin sons, though being created from Wanda’s power alone. Both of the boys developed power, Tommy taking after his uncle Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff), and Billy taking after his mother, gaining power much like her own. The boys were given the aliases Speed and Wiccan in the comics.
Wanda and Vision weren’t the only Avengers to have kids, though. Hulk, or Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), also had a son named Skaar. Skaar makes his first appearance in MCU in “She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law” though he has appeared more in the comics. In the comics, Skaar had been exiled to Earth and had tried to kill his own father, but eventually he was taken in by Norman Osborne to become part of the “Dark Avengers,” but he was later revealed to be a double agent. Skaar is most likely going to have a similar role to the Hulk, in the Young Avengers.
America Chavez was introduced in the most recent Dr. Strange movie, “Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” In the movie, she was being protected by Strange, as Wanda had been corrupted and was planning to use America to get her sons Tommy and Billy from another universe. America Chavez will take on the role of Miss America, being the second one using the title. Chavez has the ability to jump between universes.
Kamala Khan will be taking over for Captain Marvel, but changing the name to her own, instead being known as Ms. Marvel. Adopting for the original name of Carol Danvers’ alter-ego. Kamala Khan possesses the power to heal and manipulate her body, at least in the comics. In both the movies and the comic series, Kamala Khan was obsessed with Captain Marvel. Kamala Khan will be a reoccurring character in the newer Marvel movies though, given that she was given an entire series on Disney+.
Elijah Bradley is a differnet version of Captain America. After the disappearance of the original Captain America during World War II, another string of super soldiers was experimented on. Elijah Bradley became known as Patriot in the comics following in his family’s footsteps of heroism. Elijah gained the powers of a super soldier after getting a blood transfusion from his grandfather.
Riri Williams was inspired by Iron Man, being a super genius, she would follow in his footsteps and create her own suit of high-tech armor. She would become known as Ironheart in the comics. Riri Williams will make her first live-action debut in the upcoming movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Though Ironheart doesn’t have powers of her own, her genius intellect provided her with armor on a level similar to Tony Stark’s.
With the original Avengers era coming to an end, a new generation will emerge. These new avengers will no doubt face their own issues, problems, and possibly their own civil war. These 11 Young Avengers will bring a new perspective to the already diverse Marvel franchise.