young avengers

The next generation of the Avengers includes, from left, Kamala Khan, America Chavez and Kate Bishop.

 Illustration provided

After Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” there are many spots to fill from the lost characters. The Avengers will have a whole new crew, even though some of the original members remain. With the loss of the first Avengers, I present the next generation of Marvel’s Avengers. Many of these characters have completely different personas, powers and names.

Introduced as Kate Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld will be taking on the Avengers alias of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was reluctantly taken under Clint Barton’s wing, as he taught her the ropes to being an Avenger, leaving her the most likely to take on the leadership role during the upcoming Marvel movies. Kate Bishop was one of the main characters in the Disney+ TV series, “Hawkeye.” She was actually introduced first in the Marvel Comics, still being mentored by Clint Barton and becoming a pro-archer with his help.