nasa apollo 11 landing

Man reached the surface of the moon on July 20, 1969.

 Image provided by NASA

Since the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has become popular, there have been numerous launches and events. Some of the most watched being the Apollo 11 launch, the International Space Station launches and the series of Artemis launches.

In 1961, NASA kicked off the dream to land on the moon. In just 10 launches, they successfully put a man on the moon. In doing that, they beat the Soviet Union to that goal. They also made President John F. Kennedy proud, since he laid out an ambitious goal to land a man on the moon before the end of that decade.