Moving across the country is scary to say the least. Ask anyone who’s moved such a great distance, and you’ll find the same answer. It’s even more terrifying though, moving from a small town, to a “big city.” Although most wouldn’t classify Key West High School as “big,” I certainly do.

There aren’t too many similarities between a small Midwestern school in Lenox, Iowa, and a big school in Key West, Florida. Based on my own experiences, I was able to come up with a few. A continuity I noticed was the fact that both areas say the Pledge of Allegiance everyday. Though my old school offered a lot less, there was almost always something, for everyone, much like there seems to be at KWHS. Both schools also offer modes of transportation, communication, and lunch to those who need it. A sense of community can be felt in both of these areas.