Moving across the country is scary to say the least. Ask anyone who’s moved such a great distance, and you’ll find the same answer. It’s even more terrifying though, moving from a small town, to a “big city.” Although most wouldn’t classify Key West High School as “big,” I certainly do.
There aren’t too many similarities between a small Midwestern school in Lenox, Iowa, and a big school in Key West, Florida. Based on my own experiences, I was able to come up with a few. A continuity I noticed was the fact that both areas say the Pledge of Allegiance everyday. Though my old school offered a lot less, there was almost always something, for everyone, much like there seems to be at KWHS. Both schools also offer modes of transportation, communication, and lunch to those who need it. A sense of community can be felt in both of these areas.
While there were a few similarities, there were numerous differences I could easily spot. Starting with the smallest difference, the sound of the bell. The sound bell is completely different from my old school, which seems like something of no importance, but it threw me for a loop. It just felt weird.
There are a lot more options in this “big city.” The diversity in student life at KWHS is also much larger. There are a variety of clubs from chess to community service and even to Hispanic heritage. At my school in Iowa, we barely had any clubs to even think about joining.
One major difference between my small school in Lenox and the huge halls of KWHS, which are quite noticeable to the naked eye, is the size of the campuses. My old school only had one floor, and the elementary, junior high, and senior high all resided in the same building. Speaking of junior high, the high school teachers taught junior high classes as well!
In addition to these differences, in Lenox the graduating class had around 25-30 students, and since it was such a small school, everyone knew everyone. Attending a school with more than 1,400 students gave me such a shock. The population of Lenox is only bigger than KWHS by 46 people. I was amazed on my first day here.
Another difference I’ve experienced has been that I can’t drive myself to school anymore. In my home state of Iowa, you could get a school permit, meaning you could drive yourself to school, completely alone at the age of 14½.
Although there are many differences between my old school and KWHS, both are amazing schools and I can’t pick one school over the other. Schools can be so different and adjusting to the vast differences takes time. Please remember, if you come across someone who has just moved, be kind to them and help them if needed.