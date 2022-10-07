and search for signs of life on the Red Planet. Fastened to the rover was a helicopter named Ingenuity, tasked with testing flight capabilities on Mars. Perseverance has since revealed different types of rock present in Jezero Crater—including volcanic rock types that had, at some point, been in contact with water. Ingenuity has demonstrated that flight is, indeed, possible on Mars, having flown dozens of successful test flights.
On the red planet, Mars, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Perseverance rover finds land to potentially be geologically rich, which means Mars has potential valuable minerals. This also means that there is a chance that Mars can support life.
Launching on July 30, 2020, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. It additionally had a smaller landing target due to the previous rovers that landed on Mars. According to NASA, the landing target was Jezero Crater, which, a billion years ago, was a lake. The reason NASA chose that area is because out of all the areas on Mars, it has the greatest chance of being able to potentially support life.
The mission for the Perseverance rover is to collect samples from the Jezero Crater. In one of his videos, former NASA engineer Mark Rober stated, “In fact, Perseverance is the most complex thing humans have ever built and sent to another planet.” Which, in fact, could be possible since the rover includes an autopilot feature called Terrain Relative Navigation, as well as a new navigation system to drive faster over the rough terrain on Mars.
Along with the state-of-the-art features, the rover will collect samples and send them back to earth with the, “poop, scoop and shoot maneuver”, as stated by Rober. That includes the rover drilling pieces of Mars, placing them in a tube and leaving them behind for a future mission to pick up and launch back to Earth to get tested. Additionally, those steps are done by a 7-foot-long robotic arm.
The rover is not just on Mars, because it is, technically, also on Earth at the same time. As NASA engineers built the main rover, they also buit a second one that is an exact model of the first, so they can test out different parts and assist in troubleshooting as, because it’s on Mars, there is no fixing since we don’t have the type of technology to support humans on the red planet.
Along with the technology physically on the rover, Perseverance has a helicopter, Ingenuity, accompanying it on Mars. Completing its first flight on April 19, 2021, Ingenuity was the first controlled flight in Mars’ atmosphere as well as the first flight on a world besides Earth. Weighing in at around 4 pounds, the helicopter flying around on Mars has a color camera as well as a black and white camera, and navigation sensors and computers. The drone was able to fly in the thin atmosphere Mars has because it has, according to NASA, one-third of the gravity Earth has.
Overall, Perseverance is digging up history on Mars, so we can eventually study it back here on Earth. The samples to study hold the potential to support life on Mars.