Mars 2020 Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter

NASA’s Mars Exploration program launched the Perseverance rover in July 2020 as part of a multi-year program to

collect organic samples

and search for signs of life on the Red Planet. Fastened to the rover was a helicopter named Ingenuity, tasked with testing flight capabilities on Mars. Perseverance has since revealed different types of rock present in Jezero Crater—including volcanic rock types that had, at some point, been in contact with water. Ingenuity has demonstrated that flight is, indeed, possible on Mars, having flown dozens of successful test flights.

On the red planet, Mars, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Perseverance rover finds land to potentially be geologically rich, which means Mars has potential valuable minerals. This also means that there is a chance that Mars can support life.

Launching on July 30, 2020, the Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021. It additionally had a smaller landing target due to the previous rovers that landed on Mars. According to NASA, the landing target was Jezero Crater, which, a billion years ago, was a lake. The reason NASA chose that area is because out of all the areas on Mars, it has the greatest chance of being able to potentially support life.