Americans have surpassed numerous challenging periods during the past 100 years. With different cultures clashing, and the brink of war brewing under the surface, tensions began to rise. On Sept. 11, 2001, a day that would be remembered in infamy for decades as the day the world was changed, the USA was attacked.
Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the day approximately 3,000 American lives were taken, and thousands others were injured. On this tragic day, 343 first responders gave their lives in order to attempt to save the lives of others, a truly heroic feat.
There are various ways we can show respect and honor those who died on 9/11. An annual commemoration ceremony is held to honor the victims of 9/11, and the names of the victims are read aloud. The families of the victims are able to visit the 9/11 Memorial. During the ceremony, there are six moments of silence, each moment symbolizing when the Twin Towers were attacked when they fell when the Pentagon was attacked, and the crash of Flight 93. The first moment of silence occurs at 8:46 am (Eastern Time), when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the north tower, you and the rest of the nation can join in on this moment of silence to pay respect to the lives lost.
Another way to honor the victims of this wretched day is to participate in a “stair climb.” These events are hosted across the country to pay tribute to the 343 first responders who laid down their lives for others. It is 110 stories, which equals the tallest point of the World Trade Center. There are also many other events such as the 9/11 Heroes Run that honor all those who have fallen because of this tragedy.
In the words of former President Barack Obama, “Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to reclaim that spirit of unity that followed 9/11.” One of the most simple ways to honor the victims of 9/11 is to be aware of how we treat others. This 9/11, please remember to be kind, respectful and never forget.