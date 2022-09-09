2001: September 11 attacks

The Twin Towers were attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Michael Foran/Wikimedia Commons/TownNews.com Content Exchange

Americans have surpassed numerous challenging periods during the past 100 years. With different cultures clashing, and the brink of war brewing under the surface, tensions began to rise. On Sept. 11, 2001, a day that would be remembered in infamy for decades as the day the world was changed, the USA was attacked.

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, marks the 21st anniversary of the day approximately 3,000 American lives were taken, and thousands others were injured. On this tragic day, 343 first responders gave their lives in order to attempt to save the lives of others, a truly heroic feat.